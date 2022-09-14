Home States Andhra Pradesh

First flood warning at Cotton Barrage

Warning fourth time since July; alert sounded in ASR, twin Godavari, Eluru and Konaseema districts

Published: 14th September 2022 05:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2022 05:47 AM   |  A+A-

People pushing a car stuck in floodwater near Peddapadu Junction on National Highway-16  in Srikakulam on Wednesday. Water bodies in North Andhra are overflowing | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: High alert has been sounded in the villages along Godavari river upstream and downstream of Polavaram project and Dowleswaram barrage with increasing flood levels. First flood warning was issued at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram on Tuesday.

Water level at the barrage was at 12.10 feet with 11 lakh cusecs discharge rate. With the trend increasing, the flood levels are expected to increase further in the next couple of days. Dowleswaram dam officials said they expect the flood discharge rate to cross 13 lakh cusecs by Wednesday night. The inflows from Sabari river are increasing hour by hour. Once the flood levels cross 13.75 feet at the barrage, a second flood warning will be issued. Since July, it is the fourth time, flood warning has been issued at the barrage.
With likelihood of inundation, people in several villages of Veleripadu, Kukunuru mandals of Eluru district, Devipatnam and Rampachodavaram and all the four mandals of Chintur revenue division of Alluri Sitarama Raju district and low-lying areas in twin Godavari and Konaseema  districts have been put on alert.

Road connectivity between Chintur and Bhadrachanal, Chintur and Kunavaram and Chintur and Chattisgarh has been affected due to increasing flood levels of Sabari and Godavari rivers.     

Rains lash N Andhra
Heavy rains in south Odisha and parts of Srikakulam, Parvatipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts resulted in several water bodies overflowing, affecting normal life. In Visakhapatnam district, moderate to heavy rains lashed several areas, particularly Bheemili segment since Monday evening.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), in the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Tuesday, very heavy rainfall occurred at one or two places over Visakhapatnam district and heavy rainfall at one or two places over Srikakulam district. Light to moderate rainfall was reported at a few places in coastal districts, while dry weather prevailed over the Rayalaseema region.

The highest rainfall of 20 cm was reported in Bheemili of Visakhapatnam district, followed by 7 cm in Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam, 5 cm in Kakinada and Visakhapatnam city. Rainfall up to 4 cm was recorded at several areas in the coastal district. The IMD forecast light to moderate rains at a few places in  north coastal districts and one or two places in south coastal and Rayalaseema districts on Wednesday and Thursday.

