Govt misusing CID to harass Opposition: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the CID offices in the State were fast turning into Andaman jails, TDP spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram on Tuesday accused the State government of misusing the institutions only to create trouble to those who are standing by the people. The ruling YSRC was misusing the law and order system as false cases were being foisted against those who raised public issues, the TDP spokesperson noted.

Now, physical attacks had become very common and this practice was more prevalent in the CID offices. Even YSRC MP K Raghu Rama Krishnam Raju was not an exception. TDP leader Vengal Rao too was subjected to harassment recently, he said and maintained that such threats would not deter the TDP leaders from fighting for the people’s cause.

He asked as to why cases were being registered against TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh and another party leader Chintakayala Vijay over the ‘dirty’ video of YSRC MP Gorantla Madhav. No action was taken yet on the complaint lodged with none other than the DGP by TDP women and other organisations and till now Madhav had not been questioned on his ‘dirty’ video, he said.

“Is it wrong to question Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu and YSRC leader Avanthi Srinivas?” Pattabhiram asked and said atrocities against women had become quite common in Andhra Pradesh now under the YSRC regime.

During the British rule, those who raised their voices were shifted to Andaman jails and subjected to harassment. Now, in Andhra Pradesh, such persons were being shifted to CID offices, which turned into Andaman jails, the TDP spokesperson alleged.

Pattabhiram questioned the State government as to why Madhav’s video was not given to the forensic lab and with what evidence the reports that the TDP got from the US forensic expert was described as fake.

3-CAPITAL FORMULA IS A FAILURE: EX-MINISTER

Speaking to mediapersons at the TDP central office on Tuesday, former minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy felt that the three-capital formula is a failure even in foreign countries like South Africa and it is only out of ignorance that the ruling YSRC is still pursuing the idea

