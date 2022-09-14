Home States Andhra Pradesh

Municipal teachers meet Sajjala

They raised several demands including extending DDO powers to headmasters,  issuing GPF accounts to the municipal teachers and  releasing the transfer schedule along with the ZP schools.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Advisor to the State government (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy responded positively to the request of municipal teachers for an equal chance in the allocation of Urban Deputy Inspector of Schools  and Deputy Education Officer posts on par with ZP teachers.

The representatives of Municipal school teachers, including Andhra Pradesh Government  Employees Federation Chairman K Venkatarami Reddy and APCPS Association founder-president Ramanjaneyulu, met Sajjala here on Tuesday and explained their problems.

The teachers complained that service books were not transferred to the school Education department even three months after the School Education department took over the administration of municipal schools in the State.

They raised several demands including extending DDO powers to headmasters,  issuing GPF accounts to the municipal teachers and  releasing the transfer schedule along with the ZP schools. Later, addressing the media, president of the Municipal Teachers’ Federation S Rama Krishna said the government advisor responded positively to the issues raised during the meeting.

