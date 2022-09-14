Home States Andhra Pradesh

People of three more villages oppose Amaravati merger proposal

People of Uddandarayunipalem, Lingayapalem and Harichandrapuram opposed the merger move.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: People of Dondapadu, Borupalem and Abbarajupalem, where grama sabhas were held on Tuesday, also unanimously opposed the proposal to merge their villages with the Amaravati Capital City Corporation. It may the recalled that the government conducted grama sabhas in 19 villages in January to elicit the views of the people on the formation of Amaravati Capital City Corporation. With villagers vehemently opposing the move, the State did not go ahead.

The locals have demanded that all the 29 villages in the capital region be developed, but not the 19 villages, which is nothing but an attempt to create a rift among them. The State government resumed the conduct of  grama sabhas on Monday. People of Uddandarayunipalem, Lingayapalem and Harichandrapuram opposed the merger move.

The grama sabhas will continue till September 17 to elicit the views of people of all other villages over the proposal to create the Amaravati Capital City Corporation.

