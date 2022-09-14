Praja Poru will expose YSRC govt: BJP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Somu Veerraju has said Praja Poru Yatra is a clarion call to fight against the ‘anti-people’ YSRC government. Addressing mediapersons, he lashed out at the ruling party on a host of issues.

“We will confront the government with facts during Praja Poru to be held across the State from September 17 and ask why it has failed to even effectively implement the schemes sanctioned by the Centre,” he said.

Deploring the delay in the construction of houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said the rise in prices of construction material would only make the delay dearer. He also questioned why digital payments were not being allowed at liquor shops and lackluster implementation of civil supplies schemes.

“Many national projects are delayed due to the State government’s indifference. It should come out clear on Konaseema railway line and modernisation of canals in Godavari districts,” the State BJP said.

Veerraju also questioned the government’s inaction over several projects like repair of roads, revival of Nellimarla jute mill, socio economic survey for Polavaram project and funds for panchayats.

VIJAYAWADA: State BJP chief Somu Veerraju has said Praja Poru Yatra is a clarion call to fight against the ‘anti-people’ YSRC government. Addressing mediapersons, he lashed out at the ruling party on a host of issues. “We will confront the government with facts during Praja Poru to be held across the State from September 17 and ask why it has failed to even effectively implement the schemes sanctioned by the Centre,” he said. Deploring the delay in the construction of houses sanctioned under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he said the rise in prices of construction material would only make the delay dearer. He also questioned why digital payments were not being allowed at liquor shops and lackluster implementation of civil supplies schemes. “Many national projects are delayed due to the State government’s indifference. It should come out clear on Konaseema railway line and modernisation of canals in Godavari districts,” the State BJP said. Veerraju also questioned the government’s inaction over several projects like repair of roads, revival of Nellimarla jute mill, socio economic survey for Polavaram project and funds for panchayats.