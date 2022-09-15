AP Assembly session set to begin Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As the monsoon session of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly is set to commence on Thursday, the House is likely to discuss a slew of matters including the issue of decentralised development, Polavaram irrigation projects, the government’s welfare and development schemes among others.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy may give a presentation on the three capitals as well as on the status of the Polavaram irrigation project. While the State Assembly Session will begin at 9 am, the Council will start at 10 am. The session will start with Question Hour.

The agenda and number of sitting days will be finalised after the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting. Though a decision on the number of sitting days will be finalised after the BAC meeting, it is learnt that the session will be held for five working days.

YSRC asks Naidu to attend Assembly, TD to expose Jagan govt

The treasury benches would highlight the emergence of the State as a destination for investments because of the policies adopted by the government. They will also elaborate on the progress of education and health departments. While the ruling party has charged the opposition parties and a section of media of targeting the government with false propaganda, it has decided to make the Assembly session a platform to expose the allegations with facts and figures.

It may be noted that the ruling party has a strength of 151 MLAs of the total 175 in the House and it also enjoys the support of four MLAs from TDP and one from Jana Sena. On the other hand, the TDP - with a total strength of 23 MLAs (including four YSRC supporters) - is also preparing to counter the government. However, as the leader of Opposition and party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has decided not to attend the House, it will be a herculean task for the remaining members to counter the ruling party effectively. Asserting that the government is ready for any debate, the ruling party leaders demanded Naidu to attend the session to discuss the capital issue and Polavaram project among others.

Meanwhile, even before the commencement of the Assembly session, the ruling and opposition party leaders hurled challenges and counter challenges on the capital issue. While the ruling YSRC leaders maintained that the 2024 elections will be a referendum for the three capitals decision taken by their government, Opposition TDP leaders dared Jagan to dissolve his government immediately and seek fresh public mandate.

