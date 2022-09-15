AP to get 4,000 digital libraries soon

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said that nearly 4,000 digital libraries would be set up in the State.

He was speaking at a review meeting with the District Library chairpersons on Wednesday. The minister said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to develop libraries and make digital libraries available, in line with the changing times. He directed officials to submit proposals for the upgradation of libraries. Chief Secretary (School Education) B Rajasekhar said that the chairpersons should take measures to create interest among the students to read books.

