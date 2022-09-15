Bills to amend labour, and shops, establishments laws may be tabled

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The State government is set to table several bills during the Assembly session, which commences on Thursday.

Published: 15th September 2022

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is set to table several bills during the Assembly session, which commences on Thursday. An ordinance to further amend the Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1987 is expected to be tabled in the form of a bill. The bill intends to focus on decriminalisation of provisions of imprisonment for minor violations. These are primarily spread across laws pertaining to labour, industry, finance and taxation, environment, health, safety, etc. A number of provisions have been either decriminalised completely or converted into civil penalties.

Any person who willfully obstructs an inspection in the exercise of his powers or discharge of his duties under the Act or fails to produce for inspection on demand by inspector any register, record or other document maintained in pursuance of the provision of the Act will be imposed a fine up to `25,000 for the first offence and Rs 1 lakh for the second or consequent offence. Similar penalties will also be levied for non-compliance of direction of the Board. In case the fine so imposed is not paid within 15 days of passing the order by the authority concerned, whether in appeal or otherwise, the fine will be recovered from such person as an arrear of land revenue.

Similarly, another ordinance to further amend the Andhra Pradesh Shops and Establishments Act, 1988 is also expected to be tabled as a bill. The bill intends to focus on decriminalisation of provisions of imprisonment for minor violations. Any employer who makes any false or incorrect statement will be imposed a fine, which may extend up to Rs 10,000. In case the fine so imposed is not paid, it will be recovered from such person as an arrear of land revenue.

