Andhra HC sets deadline for clearing encroachments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday directed the State government to clear encroachments from lands belonging to the panchayat, municipal, forest and revenue departments. While the Panchayat Raj Department was asked to remove encroachments in six months, the high court directed other departments to identify encroachments within two months and then initiate action to clear them. The court also wanted the government to ensure that the lands, cleared of encroachments, are not encroached again. It wanted the officials to follow due procedure while evicting encroachers.

The high court cited the previous judgment of the Supreme Court which stated that panchayat lands cannot be regularised on any other individual’s name and all encroachments on panchayat lands should be cleared.

The bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, issued the orders in a Public Interest Litigation petition (PIL) filed by advocate Bussa Rajendra, seeking directions to the officials concerned to protect government lands, waterbodies, forest lands, playgrounds and graveyards from encroachment.

The petitioner maintained that though the State government had issued GO 188 in 2011, framing rules for removal of encroachments, the officials failed to take any action against such appropriations.

The bench observed that the government had issued GO 188 based on the Supreme Court judgment.

HC includes lands of revenue dept in order

Based on the government order, panchayat lands shall be divided into three categories and inventoried within the panchayat every year. a gazette notification shall be published after holding a grama sabha.

The bench also stated that a high-power committee, headed by the district collector, should hold quarterly review meetings.

The court observed that though the rules were clear, the officials were failing to implement the same, leading to increase in encroachment of government lands. This is also leading to increase in PILs for removal of encroachments, it pointed out. Asserting that notices shall be served to encroachers before evicting them, the court directed the officials to fix a time frame to remove encroachments in municipal lands.

Government Pleader (Revenue) P Subash Reddy sought the bench to include revenue and endowments lands in the orders. The bench included revenue lands in the order and said it would hear the matter pertaining to the encroachment of lands belonging to Endowments Department separately.Government Pleader Khader Basha informed the court that Wakf lands were also encroached and sought their inclusion in the removal of encroachment of the said lands in the orders. The court, however, refused to give any such order.

