Home States Andhra Pradesh

P Narayana gets 3-month anticipatory bail in Amaravati assigned lands case

Venkateswarlu further submitted that the CID had included Narayana in the case pertaining to the assigned lands. He added that there was a possibility of arresting his client.

Published: 15th September 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday granted three months’ interim anticipatory bail to former minister P Narayana in the Amaravati assigned lands case. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered a case against several people, including Narayana, in 2020, alleging that they had usurped by fraudulent means 1,100 acres of assigned and Lanka lands belonging to scheduled castes and other backward classes in the name of Amaravati capital.

Posani Venkateswarlu, counsel for Narayana, submitted in the bail petition that the high court had already granted anticipatory bail to his client in another case related to Amaravati lands, and allowed him to avail treatment in the US.

Venkateswarlu further submitted that the CID had included Narayana in the case pertaining to the assigned lands. He added that there was a possibility of arresting his client. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy informed the court that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner has been charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The bench said the bail would be in place till December 14. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amaravati Andhra Pradesh High Court P Narayana
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp