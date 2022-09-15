P Narayana gets 3-month anticipatory bail in Amaravati assigned lands case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday granted three months’ interim anticipatory bail to former minister P Narayana in the Amaravati assigned lands case. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered a case against several people, including Narayana, in 2020, alleging that they had usurped by fraudulent means 1,100 acres of assigned and Lanka lands belonging to scheduled castes and other backward classes in the name of Amaravati capital.

Posani Venkateswarlu, counsel for Narayana, submitted in the bail petition that the high court had already granted anticipatory bail to his client in another case related to Amaravati lands, and allowed him to avail treatment in the US.

Venkateswarlu further submitted that the CID had included Narayana in the case pertaining to the assigned lands. He added that there was a possibility of arresting his client. Additional Advocate General P Sudhakar Reddy informed the court that the petition was not maintainable as the petitioner has been charged under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The bench said the bail would be in place till December 14.

