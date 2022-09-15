Science exhibition organised at RVR&JC
Students should upgrade their skills and think innovative in order to be on par with new developing technology, said RVR&JC Engineering College chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas.
GUNTUR: Students should upgrade their skills and think innovative in order to be on par with new developing technology, said RVR&JC Engineering College chairman Dr Rayapati Srinivas. In coordination with Club Sparks a science exhibition and paper presentation events were conducted at the college on Wednesday.
Speaking on the occasion, he said that students should always remember that their knowledge should be useful for the welfare of the people and development of the society and the country.