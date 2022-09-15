Home States Andhra Pradesh

Second warning issued at Dowleswaram as flood flow rises to 14 lakh cusecs

The state government has also alerted the State Disaster Management Authority to keep its forces ready to help people in the affected areas. 

Published: 15th September 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

A family wades through floodwater to reach a hospital in the absence of boat to shift people from submerged Kunavaram village in ASR district | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The second warning was raised at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Dowleswaram near Rajamahendravaram  as the flood flow in river Godavari rose to 14 lakh cusecs (cubic foot of water flow per second) by  Wednesday morning. The water level at the barrage crossed 14.50 feet. With copious inflows continuing from the upstream, barrage authorities lifted all 175 crest gates at Dowleswaram barrage to release the water into the sea.

Flood conservator Kasi Visveswara Rao said the inflows may go up in the next two days and slowly recede from Friday evening. Floodwaters inundated horticulture fields in Thallapudi, Peravali, and Kovvur areas in East Godavari district. Officials have alerted people in low-lying areas and told them to get ready to shift to safer places. The district administrations of Godavari, Kakinada, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Konaseema and Eluru have been put on high alert by the State government.

The state government has also alerted the State Disaster Management Authority to keep its forces ready to help people in the affected areas.  Sabari is in spate and floodwaters wreaked havoc in Chintur agency. An alert has been sounded in the island villages. In Chinur agency in Alluri Sitaramaraju district, the Sabari floodwaters inundated a few habitations. Four mandals, VR Puram, Yetapaka, Chintur and Kunavaram in ASR district, Velerupadu, Kukkunur and Polavaram mandals in Eluru districts bore the brunt of the floods.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dowleswaram
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp