TDP to raise 18 issues in Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday to discuss the strategy to be followed by the party during the session of the AP Legislature, which will commence on Thursday, decided to raise as many as 18 issues.

Apart from Amaravati, the TDLP decided to demand a debate on Polavaram, liquor scam and other people’s issues. The TDLP also decided to throw a challenge to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the floor of the house whether he is ready to dissolve the Assembly and seek fresh mandate on the issue of three capitals. “We will raise all the failures of the YSRC government,” said TDLP Deputy Leader N Ramanaidu.

VIJAYAWADA: The Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting held under the chairmanship of party supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday to discuss the strategy to be followed by the party during the session of the AP Legislature, which will commence on Thursday, decided to raise as many as 18 issues. Apart from Amaravati, the TDLP decided to demand a debate on Polavaram, liquor scam and other people’s issues. The TDLP also decided to throw a challenge to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the floor of the house whether he is ready to dissolve the Assembly and seek fresh mandate on the issue of three capitals. “We will raise all the failures of the YSRC government,” said TDLP Deputy Leader N Ramanaidu.