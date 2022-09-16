16 TDP MLAs suspended for rushing to podium

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended 16 members of Opposition TDP for the day on the first day of the monsoon session of the Assembly on Thursday. The TDP MLAs were suspended for rushing to the Speaker’s podium during a discussion on ‘Decentralisation - Administrative Reforms’ seeking a chance to speak.

Initiating the debate, YSRC Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said the government’s vision of decentralisation does not just mean three capitals, but setting up of village secretariats and increasing the number of districts, which has taken administration close to people. Kurnool and Vizag were cited as judicial and executive capitals on previous occasions with recorded documentation and the decentralisation was taken up in a bid to avoid concentration of development in a single area, for which Hyderabad is an example.

Another member Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) said the decentralisation policy of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was acknowledged by all regions in the subsequent elections to local bodies, after the 2019 polls.He alleged that the TDP raked up a non-issue in the name of Amaravati agitation.

Nimmala Ramanaidu of TDP said the YSRC government’s claim of decentralised administration was not in the true spirit as it was not giving Central funds to panchayats.On the issue of Amaravati, Ramanaidu said Jagan as the then Opposition Leader had supported it as the State capital. Contrary to his earlier stand, Jagan now wants to set up three capitals, he said.

This sparked a war of words with Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath alleging insider trading in the land deals and mentioned names of several TDP leaders and their family members, including Payyavula Keshav, for purchasing lands in the region before the announcement of capital.

Keshav maintained that lands were purchased after Amaravati was declared capital and said the Finance Minister had been making the same claim in the Assembly for the past three sessions. He demanded an inquiry into the land deals in Visakhapatnam in the past three years after the YSRC came to power. Meanwhile, the Speaker gave an opportunity to former minister Kurasala Kanna Babu to continue the debate. The TDP members rose to their feet and rushed to the podium and disrupted the proceedings, following which the Speaker suspended the 16 TDP members.

DEPUTY SPEAKER KONA QUITS

Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi tendered his resignation to the post and it was accepted by Speaker T Sitaram. In the last Cabinet reshuffle, when CM Jagan dropped minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, it was said Vizianagaram MLA K Veerabhadra Swamy would be made the Deputy Speaker to fulfil caste equations. A notification will be issued on Monday for the election of a new Deputy Speaker

