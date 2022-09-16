ANGRAU convocation: 869 students pass out  

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Young students and scientists should play a key role in transforming agricultural practices, making them farmer-friendly, said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. He was speaking at the 54th annual convocation of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University at Bapatla Agricultural College on Wednesday.

As many as 869 degrees including 40 Ph.D, 102 PG, and 727 UG degrees were awarded to students. Also 36 gold medals, meritorious teacher, Research and Extensions Scientist Awards were also presented.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the university got the second rank in securing the highest number of PG scholarships in the country. The university has also achieved five patents. He said that the varsity has always strived for excellence in academics and scientific research since its inception in 1964.

Addressing the convocation through videoconference, Chancellor of the university Biswabhusan Harichandan suggested the graduates to love their work and serve society in whatever manner possible. Chief Guest Professor Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Ayog, opined that AP is likely to reach the top rank in agriculture productivity in the country. He was conferred with an honorary doctorate on the occasion.

