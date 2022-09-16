Home States Andhra Pradesh

ANGRAU convocation: 869 students pass out  

Young students and scientists should play a key role in transforming agricultural practices, making them farmer-friendly, said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Young students and scientists should play a key role in transforming agricultural practices, making them farmer-friendly, said Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. He was speaking at the 54th annual convocation of Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University at Bapatla Agricultural College on Wednesday.

As many as 869 degrees including 40 Ph.D, 102 PG, and 727 UG degrees were awarded to students. Also 36 gold medals, meritorious teacher, Research and Extensions Scientist Awards were also presented.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Vishnuvardhan Reddy said that the university got the second rank in securing the highest number of PG scholarships in the country. The university has also achieved five patents.  He said that the varsity has always strived for excellence in academics and scientific research since its inception in 1964.

Addressing the convocation through videoconference, Chancellor of the university Biswabhusan Harichandan suggested the graduates to love their work and serve society in whatever manner possible. Chief Guest Professor Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Ayog, opined that AP is likely to reach the top rank in agriculture productivity in the country. He was conferred with an honorary doctorate on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ANGRAU
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp