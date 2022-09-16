AP Assembly session to end on Sept 21 with 5 working days

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Business Advisory Committee (BAC), which met after Question Hour, has decided to conduct the Assembly session till September 21 with five working days. It is learnt that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked Deputy Leader of Opposition K Atchannaidu to discuss any issue, including the ESI scam in which the latter was reportedly involved, and the capital city issue, provided the Opposition cooperates in the conduct of House proceedings smoothly. Besides the Chief Minister, Minister for Finance and Legislative Affairs Buggana Rajendranath, Minister for Energy and Mines Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh, Chief Whip Mudunuri Naga Raja Vara Prasad Raju and Rayachoti MLA Gandikota Srikanth Reddy attended the BAC meeting chaired by Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, on behalf of the ruling YSRC, while Atchannaidu attended it on behalf of Opposition TDP. The ministers expressed concern over the Opposition members disrupting the House proceedings, as was observed in the past. According to sources, the ruling YSRC has proposed 27 issues on agenda for discussion through various formats like questions, short discussions, etc, while Opposition is said to have brought forth 19 issues. The issues the State government wanted to discuss in the House include decentralisation of administration, reorganisation of districts, Nadu-Nedu, Polavaram, YSR Sampoorna Poshana, women’s welfare and Disha Act.