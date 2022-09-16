Home States Andhra Pradesh

Clear encroachments on public places: Andhra HC

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to identify the encroachments on public places like roads and parks and take necessary action to remove them.

Published: 16th September 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.(File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh High Court (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to identify the encroachments on public places like roads and parks and take necessary action to remove them. The court asked the government to issue notices to the encroachers before removing the encroachments. The bench of Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu on Thursday heard a batch of Public Interest Litigations filed seeking court intervention to remove encroachments on pavements.

The bench on Wednesday issued orders to remove the encroachments from panchayat lands within six months and initiate steps to remove encroachments on municipal and other lands in a time bound manner. The bench said the orders issued on Wednesday are also applicable for removal of encroachments on parks and roads.

Intervening, the government informed the court that there was a possibility of inundation like in Hyderabad and Bengaluru if it rains heavily, and sought orders to clear encroachments on nalas and canal bunds. The bench also gave orders for removal of encroachments on nalas and canal bunds.

