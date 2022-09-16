Govt creates 85 additional posts in Secretariat

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Thursday issued an order for creation of 85 additional posts in the cadres of Additional Secretary, Joint Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Assistant Secretary and Section Officer in the departments of Secretariat. The sanctioned posts include 10 secretaries, 6 joint secretaries, 11 secretaries, 28 assistant secretaries and 30 officers.

The GAD will take necessary action for allotment of the additional posts among the departments of Secretariat under the control of Single Unit, GAD, and fill up the posts in accordance with the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat Service Rules. Considering the request from the AP Secretariat Association and the AP Secretariat Officers Association, the State government sanctioned the new posts.

