Guntur: Woman dies after falling off hostel terrace, protest held

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a freak accident, a 25-year-old woman reportedly died after falling from the hostel terrace accidently on Wednesday night. The deceased has been identified as Revathi. She has been searching for working women hostels in the city for the past two days, but the hostel management refused to enrol her as she failed to produce any identification proof.

On Thursday night, when she approached a private hostel in Arundalpet, the management refused, but agreed to serve food for the night. She allegedly slipped and fell off the terrace while eating dinner and died on the spot.

The hostel management informed the police, who shifted her body to Guntur GGH for postmortem. Upon receiving a complaint from the hostel management, the police filed a case. However, a few student unions staged protests at the hostel alleging that the woman died due to the negligence of the hostel management. They alleged that the private hostels are flouting rules and demanded that the police conduct a thorough probe and take necessary action against the management.

