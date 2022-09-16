Jagan retracted on Amaravati: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Amaravati was envisaged as a self-financing project, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday asserted that the party is committed to turning Amaravati into a wealth creation centre without spending any government funds.

Addressing the Telugu Desam Legislature Party (TDLP) meeting on Thursday evening, Naidu said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy changed his promise on Amaravati as the State capital. Earlier in the day, speaking to mediapersons, TDP MLA Y Sambasiva Rao said the Chief Minister was misleading the public on the issue of the State capital. “YSRC leaders are now enacting a drama in the name of decentralisation of administration,” he alleged.

After promising that he would rebuild Amaravati, which was not designed well during the TDP regime, Jagan has now retracted on it. “Jagan who came to power only by misleading the people, is again trying to take them for a ride,” he charged.

Stating that division of administration into three parts is not decentralisation as claimed by Jagan, the MLA asserted that administration means the governance should be close to the people. If Jagan has so much affection towards Visakhapatnam, what prevented him from developing the city in the past three years, he asked. “While Amaravati farmers are undertaking padayatra, YSRC leaders are instigating the people of Uttarandhra for political mileage,” he alleged.

TDP MLA’S PRIVILEGE MOTION AGAINST MINISTER

Accusing Social Welfare Minister Meruga Nagarjuna of questioning him whether he was a born Dalit or not, TDP MLA Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy moved a privilege motion against him. Though Nagarjuna said he did not make any such objectionable remark, the TDP MLA appealed to the Speaker to verify the records. Nagarjuna and YSRC MLA Sudhakar Babu took exception to TDP MLA Swamy, who is an SC, hailing Naidu. Meanwhile, the TDP MLA lodged a complaint with Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to take action against the Social Welfare Minister for his derogatory remark

