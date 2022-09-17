Home States Andhra Pradesh

11-month-old boy rescued, abductor held

The SP said that Anjali’s husband and daughter had left her and she was living alone.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bapatla police on Friday rescued a 11-month-old boy and arrested a woman for abducting the infant.Superintendent of Police (SP) Vakul Jindal said that, on 6 September, K Sathya Rani, a native of Edlapalem filed a complaint with Chirala police that her boy was abducted by a woman named Anjali. The police filed a case and formed five teams to trace the boy. The SP said that Anjali’s husband and daughter had left her and she was living alone.

Sathya Rani, who was an old acquaintance of Anjali, reportedly asked her to stay with them. Later, Anjali took the boy and escaped. The police traced the woman at Vijayawada railway station. The woman travelled to Vijayawada, Piduguralla, and Narasaraopet in the past ten days. The police found that she was seen in a Parchur-bound bus and arrested her.

