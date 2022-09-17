Home States Andhra Pradesh

Consider MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu’s plea: Andhra HC

In 2020, the MLA submitted a representation stating that the officials failed to take steps to combat Covid in his segment and also violated protocol.

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court has directed the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Medical and Health) to take into consideration the representation made by Palakol MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu seeking action against the officials who failed to take measures to combat Covid-19 effectively.

As no action was taken on his plea, he filed a petition in the court. Later, the matter was posted to October 10.

