Get ready for Vizag to be executive capital: Gudivada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Friday hinted that the executive capital would start functioning from Visakhapatnam from the next academic year. “Everyone should get ready for Visakhapatnam as the executive capital from the next academic year,’’ he said.

Speaking at the Secretariat’s media point, Amarnath said that on December 17, 2019, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had stated the State Government’s policy of having three capitals, with Vizag as the executive capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital.

“There is no change in our policy. I do not understand why the BJP, which had demanded the High Court in Kurnool in its Rayalaseema declaration, is running after the Amaravati farmers’ yatra,” he wondered.

Amarnath said there was no need for any additional infrastructure in Visakhapatnam. “A bill on the executive capital would be introduced,’’ he revealed. The State government had earlier introduced the Decentralisation Bill in the Assembly but withdrew it after it ended up in a legal tussle. Jagan had then said that a fresh bill would be introduced.

