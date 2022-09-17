Jagan blasts TDP in Assembly, says Andhra’s finances better now

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the financial situation of Andhra Pradesh was good due to the proactive policies of his government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the Opposition for distorting facts and figures pertaining to the State’s finances.

On day two of the Assembly session on Friday, Jagan was supposed to speak on ‘Industrial Development and Investments’ at the end of a discussion on the same subject. However, he decided to give a fact-based rebuttal to the Opposition for its agenda-driven propaganda to defame the State and the ruling party. He cited data from the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports.

Jagan said his government prioritised implementation of welfare and development programmes over the past three years despite the financial challenges faced due to the Covid pandemic.“Our efforts have not only resulted in consolidation of the State’s financial performance, but also placed it on a growth trajectory that is more robust compared to the years immediately after the bifurcation. AP’s performance is better compared to that of other states as well as the Centre,” the chief minister asserted. Criticising TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said, “The Opposition is jealous as the YSRC government has implemented 98.4% of its poll promises.”

On GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), the chief minister said, “In 2018-19, GSDP was 5.36%, placing the State on 21st rank. In 2019-20, growth rate increased to 6.89% after YSRC came to power, placing the State on sixth rank. In the subsequent year when Covid affected economies world over, AP recorded 0.08% growth and stood fourth. In 2021-22, it emerged topper with 11.43% GSDP.”

In 2020-21, he said, among four states—Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—AP was the only state to show positive growth.

Jagan explained, “We ensured that the purchasing power of the people was not affected by providing financial assistance through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) under various scheme like Amma Vodi, Aasara, Cheyutha, social welfare pensions among others.” At the same time, capital expenditure in form of Nadu-Nedu in education and health sectors, and Jalayagnam ensured positive growth, he added.

The State’s share of contribution to national income during 2014-15 and 2018-19 was 4.45% on an average, while it was 5% on an average during the three years thereafter.

Elaborating on debts between 2014 and May 2019, Jagan said, during TDP’s five-year tenure, the State government’s debt grew from Rs 1,20,556 crore in 2014 to Rs 2,69,462 crore. The outstanding debt of PSUs with government guarantee increased from Rs 14,028.23 crore in 2014 to Rs 59,257.31 crore in May 2019. The total and contingent liabilities of the State government increased from Rs 1,34,584 crore to Rs 3,28,719 crore during the TDP regime.

In other words, the growth of debt during the period was 144.25%, while Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) stood at 19.55%, he said. “Between May 2019 and March 2022, during YSRC’s term, debt increased from Rs 2,69,462 crore to Rs 3,82,165. Outstanding debt of PSUs with government guarantee grew from Rs 59,257 crore to Rs 1,17,730 crore. The total and contingent liabilities of the State government increased from Rs 3,28,719 crore to Rs 4,99,895 crore. Hence, the State debt increased by 52.07% and CAGR was 15.46%. It clearly shows that the rate of debts grew far less now, compared to during TDP regime,” he explained.

He said, the fact that the Centre’s debt to GDP ratio increased to unprecedented levels in 2021-22 shows the distress prevailing across the country.“In 2014-15, GDP was Rs 1,24,67,959 crore, while the liabilities at the end of that year were Rs 62,42,220.92 crore. The debt to GDP ratio was 50.07%. In 2020-21, the GDP was Rs 1,98,00,914 crore, while liabilities stood at Rs 1,20,79,018.19 crore, resulting in a debt to GDP ratio of 61%. In 2021-22, the situation improved as GDP was Rs 2,36,64,637 crore and liabilities were Rs 1,35,88,193.16 crore,” he said.

Jagan said when the Central government debt grew at a CAGR of 9.84% during 2014-2019, the State debt grew at a CAGR of 16.8%. The absolute increase in liabilities in case of Centre was 59.88%, while it was 123.52% in the State. During 2019-22, the Centre’s debt grew at 14.83% CAGR, while the State’s debt grew at CAGR of 13.68%. The absolute increase in liabilities was 43.80% in case of Central Government and 41.83% in case of State government.

“It clearly shows that during TDP regime, when there was no stress, the debts grew more, while the debt burden was less during 2019-22, despite the Covid pandemic,” he stated.In 2018-19, the last year of TDP government, the debt servicing expenditure was 46.3% of the State’s revenues and it has only increased minimally to 47.6%of the State’s revenue during the current government’s period, he said.

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the financial situation of Andhra Pradesh was good due to the proactive policies of his government, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy lashed out at the Opposition for distorting facts and figures pertaining to the State’s finances. On day two of the Assembly session on Friday, Jagan was supposed to speak on ‘Industrial Development and Investments’ at the end of a discussion on the same subject. However, he decided to give a fact-based rebuttal to the Opposition for its agenda-driven propaganda to defame the State and the ruling party. He cited data from the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports. Jagan said his government prioritised implementation of welfare and development programmes over the past three years despite the financial challenges faced due to the Covid pandemic.“Our efforts have not only resulted in consolidation of the State’s financial performance, but also placed it on a growth trajectory that is more robust compared to the years immediately after the bifurcation. AP’s performance is better compared to that of other states as well as the Centre,” the chief minister asserted. Criticising TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Jagan said, “The Opposition is jealous as the YSRC government has implemented 98.4% of its poll promises.” On GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product), the chief minister said, “In 2018-19, GSDP was 5.36%, placing the State on 21st rank. In 2019-20, growth rate increased to 6.89% after YSRC came to power, placing the State on sixth rank. In the subsequent year when Covid affected economies world over, AP recorded 0.08% growth and stood fourth. In 2021-22, it emerged topper with 11.43% GSDP.” In 2020-21, he said, among four states—Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal—AP was the only state to show positive growth. Jagan explained, “We ensured that the purchasing power of the people was not affected by providing financial assistance through DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) under various scheme like Amma Vodi, Aasara, Cheyutha, social welfare pensions among others.” At the same time, capital expenditure in form of Nadu-Nedu in education and health sectors, and Jalayagnam ensured positive growth, he added. The State’s share of contribution to national income during 2014-15 and 2018-19 was 4.45% on an average, while it was 5% on an average during the three years thereafter. Elaborating on debts between 2014 and May 2019, Jagan said, during TDP’s five-year tenure, the State government’s debt grew from Rs 1,20,556 crore in 2014 to Rs 2,69,462 crore. The outstanding debt of PSUs with government guarantee increased from Rs 14,028.23 crore in 2014 to Rs 59,257.31 crore in May 2019. The total and contingent liabilities of the State government increased from Rs 1,34,584 crore to Rs 3,28,719 crore during the TDP regime. In other words, the growth of debt during the period was 144.25%, while Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) stood at 19.55%, he said. “Between May 2019 and March 2022, during YSRC’s term, debt increased from Rs 2,69,462 crore to Rs 3,82,165. Outstanding debt of PSUs with government guarantee grew from Rs 59,257 crore to Rs 1,17,730 crore. The total and contingent liabilities of the State government increased from Rs 3,28,719 crore to Rs 4,99,895 crore. Hence, the State debt increased by 52.07% and CAGR was 15.46%. It clearly shows that the rate of debts grew far less now, compared to during TDP regime,” he explained. He said, the fact that the Centre’s debt to GDP ratio increased to unprecedented levels in 2021-22 shows the distress prevailing across the country.“In 2014-15, GDP was Rs 1,24,67,959 crore, while the liabilities at the end of that year were Rs 62,42,220.92 crore. The debt to GDP ratio was 50.07%. In 2020-21, the GDP was Rs 1,98,00,914 crore, while liabilities stood at Rs 1,20,79,018.19 crore, resulting in a debt to GDP ratio of 61%. In 2021-22, the situation improved as GDP was Rs 2,36,64,637 crore and liabilities were Rs 1,35,88,193.16 crore,” he said. Jagan said when the Central government debt grew at a CAGR of 9.84% during 2014-2019, the State debt grew at a CAGR of 16.8%. The absolute increase in liabilities in case of Centre was 59.88%, while it was 123.52% in the State. During 2019-22, the Centre’s debt grew at 14.83% CAGR, while the State’s debt grew at CAGR of 13.68%. The absolute increase in liabilities was 43.80% in case of Central Government and 41.83% in case of State government. “It clearly shows that during TDP regime, when there was no stress, the debts grew more, while the debt burden was less during 2019-22, despite the Covid pandemic,” he stated.In 2018-19, the last year of TDP government, the debt servicing expenditure was 46.3% of the State’s revenues and it has only increased minimally to 47.6%of the State’s revenue during the current government’s period, he said.