Kolagatla Veerabhadra files papers for Dy Assembly Speaker post

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Vizianagaram MLA Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy on Friday filed his nomination papers for the Deputy Assembly Speaker post. Following the resignation of Kona Raghupathi on Thursday, a notification was issued on Friday for the election of the Deputy Speaker on Monday.

As Friday being the last date for filing of nominations, Veerabhadra Swamy submitted his nomination papers to Assembly Secretary P Balakrishnamacharyulu.

His unanimous election as the Deputy Assembly Speaker is likely to be declared on Monday as no others filed nominations for the post.

