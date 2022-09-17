No industrial development in Andhra under YSRC rule: TDP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP on Friday alleged that the YSRC government shamelessly initiated a debate in the Assembly on ‘Industrial Development’ in the State when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not get even a single industry to his home district Kadapa. “The short discussion serves no purpose except wasting the valuable time of the House,” it felt.

Speaking to mediapersons after their suspension for the day, TDLP Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which demanded a steel plant for Kadapa, did not submit a single representation to the Centre in this regard.

“The State government has miserably failed to achieve projects mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Leave alone a new steel plant for Kadapa, the future of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam seems to be uncertain. Except narrating cock-and-bull stories, the ruling dispensation has done nothing for the State in the past three years,” he ridiculed.

