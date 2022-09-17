Home States Andhra Pradesh

No industrial development in Andhra under YSRC rule: TDP

Leave alone a new steel plant for Kadapa, the future of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam seems to be uncertain.

Published: 17th September 2022 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. ( File Photo)

TDP State president K Atchannaidu. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Opposition TDP on Friday alleged that the YSRC government shamelessly initiated a debate in the Assembly on ‘Industrial Development’ in the State when Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy could not get even a single industry to his home district Kadapa. “The short discussion serves no purpose except wasting the valuable time of the House,” it felt.

Speaking to mediapersons after their suspension for the day, TDLP Deputy Leader K Atchannaidu said the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, which demanded a steel plant for Kadapa, did not submit a single representation to the Centre in this regard. 

“The State government has miserably failed to achieve projects mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. Leave alone a new steel plant for Kadapa, the future of the steel plant in Visakhapatnam seems to be uncertain. Except narrating cock-and-bull stories, the ruling dispensation has done nothing for the State in the past three years,” he ridiculed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TDP Jagan Mohan Reddy YSRC Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp