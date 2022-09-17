Pug marks of tiger found in Parvathipuram-Manyam district

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Fresh pug marks of a tiger were found near Kannampeta village in Makkuva Mandal in Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Friday. Saluru forest officials range recorded the pug marks. After analysing the direction of the pug marks, officials said the tiger might be moving towards Chellivalasa village that comes under Parvathipuram forest range. High alert has been sounded in the surrounding villages about the tiger movement.

The tiger, which has been roaming in Vizianagaram over the past four months, entered Parvathipuram-Manyam district for the first time. The pug marks were reportedly matched with those recorded in several parts of Vizianagaram district. Parvathipuram forest range officer P Trinadha Rao said, “Samples of the fresh pug marks found near Kannampeta village were sent to officials.”

Parvathipuram forest range officials spotted fresh pug marks of the elusive tiger near Gollapalli village in Bobbili municipality limits on Thursday. After a few hours, a cow was injured in a tiger attack near Gulivindada in Kottavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram.

