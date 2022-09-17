Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pug marks of tiger found in Parvathipuram-Manyam district

The tiger, which has been roaming in Vizianagaram over the past four months, entered Parvathipuram-Manyam district for the first time. 

Published: 17th September 2022 06:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 06:04 AM   |  A+A-

A tiger. (Photo | CS Kumar, EPS)

Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | CS Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: Fresh pug marks of a tiger were found near Kannampeta village in Makkuva Mandal in Parvathipuram-Manyam district on Friday. Saluru forest officials range recorded the pug marks.  After analysing the direction of the pug marks, officials said the tiger might be moving towards Chellivalasa village that comes under Parvathipuram forest range. High alert has been sounded in the surrounding villages about the tiger movement. 

The tiger, which has been roaming in Vizianagaram over the past four months, entered Parvathipuram-Manyam district for the first time. The pug marks were reportedly matched with those recorded in several parts of Vizianagaram district. Parvathipuram forest range officer P Trinadha Rao said, “Samples of the fresh pug marks found near Kannampeta village were sent to officials.” 

Parvathipuram forest range officials spotted fresh pug marks of the elusive tiger near Gollapalli village in Bobbili municipality limits on Thursday. After a few hours, a cow was injured in a tiger attack near Gulivindada in Kottavalasa mandal in Vizianagaram.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp