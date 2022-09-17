Stop gravel quarrying at Thotapalle: Andhra HC to DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Director General of Police to stop gravel quarrying at Thotapalle village in Agiripalli mandal of Krishna district. Hearing a petition filed by Lakshman Rao alleging illegal quarrying of gravel in 8.5 acres at Thotapalle, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, said DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy would be summoned before it if its orders were not implemented.

Responding to a case registered against petitioner Lakshman Rao and others for filing a Public Interest Litigation, the court summoned Agiripalli Station House Officer to appear before it along with case diary and relevant records. It further directed the petitioner to produce evidence for his allegations that an MLA was involved in illegal quarrying. Later, the case hearing was posted to October 12.



VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Director General of Police to stop gravel quarrying at Thotapalle village in Agiripalli mandal of Krishna district. Hearing a petition filed by Lakshman Rao alleging illegal quarrying of gravel in 8.5 acres at Thotapalle, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, said DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy would be summoned before it if its orders were not implemented. Responding to a case registered against petitioner Lakshman Rao and others for filing a Public Interest Litigation, the court summoned Agiripalli Station House Officer to appear before it along with case diary and relevant records. It further directed the petitioner to produce evidence for his allegations that an MLA was involved in illegal quarrying. Later, the case hearing was posted to October 12.