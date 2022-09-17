Home States Andhra Pradesh

Stop gravel quarrying at Thotapalle: Andhra HC to DGP

It further directed the petitioner to produce evidence for his allegations that an MLA was involved in illegal quarrying.

Published: 17th September 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of lorries at a quarry | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday directed the Director General of Police to stop gravel quarrying at Thotapalle village in Agiripalli mandal of Krishna district. Hearing a petition filed by Lakshman Rao alleging illegal quarrying of gravel in 8.5 acres at Thotapalle, a division bench comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice DVSS Somayajulu, said DGP KV Rajendranath Reddy would be summoned before it if its orders were not implemented.

Responding to a case registered against petitioner Lakshman Rao and others for filing a Public Interest Litigation, the court summoned Agiripalli Station House Officer to appear before it along with case diary and relevant records. It further directed the petitioner to produce evidence for his allegations that an MLA was involved in illegal quarrying. Later, the case hearing was posted to October 12.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court Thotapalle
India Matters
A cheetah lies inside a transport cage at the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) in Otjiwarongo, Namibia, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Back in India after seven decades: Plane carrying eight cheetahs lands in Gwalior
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp