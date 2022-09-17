TDP MLAs suspended from Assembly for second consecutive day

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MLAs were suspended for the second consecutive day on Friday for disrupting the Assembly proceedings. Even when Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram rejected the adjournment motion given by the TDP MLAs on price hike after the end of Question Hour, the Opposition MLAs once again insisted for a discussion on their adjournment motion when the House resumed after tea break to take up a short discussion on ‘Industrial Development - Investments - Financial Growth in the State’.

However, the Speaker made it clear that the motion was rejected and there was no question of reconsidering it. Protesting against the decision, the TDP MLAs surrounded the Speaker’s podium and raised slogans accusing the State government of increasing the prices of essential commodities and imposing a heavy tax burden on people. With the TDP MLAs continuing sloganeering, Sitaram suspended all the opposition members present in the House and directed marshals to take them away.

When the TDP MLAs sought the reason for their suspension, the Speaker replied that they were suspended for creating pandemonium in the House, making disruption of House proceedings a regular practice and behaving in an unruly manner.After the TDP MLAs left the House, the Speaker took exception to the Opposition legislators making it a practice to create pandemonium in the Assembly.

“It’s a very bad practice. They are infringing the rights of other MLAs,’ the Speaker said and urged Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath to find a solution to it. Buggana said he will come up with a solution to the disruption of proceedings after discussing the matter with Whips and Leader of the House.

