47% drop in road accidents in Bapatla

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As a result of ‘No Accident Day’ being observed on every Saturday in Bapatla district, the number of road accidents have come down by 47 per cent when compared to the previous month, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal.

As part of the drive, police have identified numerous black spots, where frequent accidents take place, across the district. They have intensified patrolling at black spots. The police are conducting awareness programmes urging the people to follow traffic regulation to prevent accidents.

GUNTUR: As a result of ‘No Accident Day’ being observed on every Saturday in Bapatla district, the number of road accidents have come down by 47 per cent when compared to the previous month, said Bapatla SP Vakul Jindal. As part of the drive, police have identified numerous black spots, where frequent accidents take place, across the district. They have intensified patrolling at black spots. The police are conducting awareness programmes urging the people to follow traffic regulation to prevent accidents.