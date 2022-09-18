Home States Andhra Pradesh

Advocates’ academy likely in Vizag soon

Published: 18th September 2022 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Justice C Praveen Kumar and Justice DVSS Somayajulu of the AP High Court take part in a seminar organised by the Visakhapatnam Bar Association on Saturday | G satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Plans are afoot to set up an advocates’ academy and training centre in Visakhapatnam to meet the needs of those in legal profession, Bar Council of Andhra Pradesh chairman Ghanta Rama Rao has said.

Speaking at a one-day seminar inaugurated by High Court Judge Justice C Praveen Kumar here on Saturday, Rama Rao said they requested the government to allot site and the Advocate General promised to help them in this regard. If land is allotted, they will develop the entire infrastructure with their own resources, he said.

Delivering the inaugural address, Justice Praveen Kumar said the academy will be functional within a couple of years if every thing goes as per plan. The academy will benefit not only lawyers but also lecturers as well for providing proper guidance to law students. This is the time for students to learn something because very little is learnt in college. Practically how to present, when to present and the manner to present will be known by experience or hearing the experienced lawyers. Seminars like this are not for fun and they are for the young lawyers to tell them what they should do and what they should not do. The seminars will also help them enrich their knowledge in law.

Lectures given by speakers at a seminar will not be in textbooks. This kind of seminars should be conducted frequently in the district headquarters and mofussil areas to help the budding lawyers, he said.  “There is no shortcut in the profession. If anyone tries for shortcut it will end up in short circuit,” he observed.

Rama Rao said though they were planning to hold a seminar in Visakhapatnam for the last three years, it could not materialise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Bar Council of AP will now onwards conduct at least one seminar a month in the districts, he said.

Welcoming the gathering, president of the Bar Association, Visakhapatnam, V Ravindra Prasad said the major role of the Bar Council is not only to regulate lawyers but also to propagate the knowledge of law. There is a need to upgrade the knowledge constantly, he said.

High Court Judges Justice Akula Venkateswara Rao, Justice DVSS Somayajulu, Justice Ch Manavendranath Roy and other legal luminaries delivered lectures at the seminar.

