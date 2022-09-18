Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP man walks 2,015 km to wish PM Modi on birthday

Indian Book of Records approached Narasimha and asked him to send the details of his long padayatra. 

Published: 18th September 2022 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

P Narasimha (2nd from left), who started his ‘padayatra’ from Badvel in Kadapa district on July 17, reached Delhi on September 8 | express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Pathipati Narasimha, a follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, reached New Delhi by foot on September 8 to meet the Prime Minister on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Narasimha started a ‘padayatra’ from Badvel in Kadapa district on July 17. Narasimha has been working as a manager in a restaurant. 

He reached New Delhi via Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana by walking nearly 2,015 kilometres. Indian Book of Records approached Narasimha and asked him to send the details of his long padayatra. 

He appealed to the Union government officials to provide an appointment of the Prime Minister. Narasimha said that Narendra Modi has taken up development and welfare schemes for all sections of the people in the country.

“The financial condition of the country has improved during the Modi regime and he has taken up construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he said, explaining reasons for his love for the Prime Minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp