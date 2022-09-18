AP man walks 2,015 km to wish PM Modi on birthday

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Pathipati Narasimha, a follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, hailing from Andhra Pradesh, reached New Delhi by foot on September 8 to meet the Prime Minister on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. Narasimha started a ‘padayatra’ from Badvel in Kadapa district on July 17. Narasimha has been working as a manager in a restaurant.

He reached New Delhi via Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana by walking nearly 2,015 kilometres. Indian Book of Records approached Narasimha and asked him to send the details of his long padayatra.

He appealed to the Union government officials to provide an appointment of the Prime Minister. Narasimha said that Narendra Modi has taken up development and welfare schemes for all sections of the people in the country.

“The financial condition of the country has improved during the Modi regime and he has taken up construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya,” he said, explaining reasons for his love for the Prime Minister.

