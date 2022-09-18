Home States Andhra Pradesh

Cartoonist Sarasi to get Tapi Dharma Rao award

The Tapi Dharmarao Award committee has decided to honour Sarasi in recognition of his unparalleled service to Telugu language.

Published: 18th September 2022 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the birth anniversary of famous writer, reformer, editor and film writer Tapi Dharma Rao (Tataji), September 18 will be celebrated as Telugu Media and Movies Day. On this occasion, the ‘Tapi Dharma Rao Award’ is presented by the Telugu Jati Trust annually to Telugu media persons. 

Famous cartoonist and writer ‘Sarasi’ (Saraswatula Rama Narasimham) will be awarded the prestigious award this year.Telugu Jati (Trust) founder president Dr Samala Ramesh Babu said that ‘Sarasi has created awareness among people through hundreds of cartoons drawn on various social issues. 

The Tapi Dharmarao Award committee has decided to honour Sarasi in recognition of his unparalleled service to Telugu language. Ramesh Babu said that since 2009, ten prominent Telugu journalists and writers have received the award.  The award will be presented to him in a meeting to be held in Vijayawada in November. A book, Ammanuduni Atakekkistaara, with 200 selected cartoons of ‘Sarasi’ on language issues  will be released on the occasion.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp