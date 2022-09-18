Cartoonist Sarasi to get Tapi Dharma Rao award

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To mark the birth anniversary of famous writer, reformer, editor and film writer Tapi Dharma Rao (Tataji), September 18 will be celebrated as Telugu Media and Movies Day. On this occasion, the ‘Tapi Dharma Rao Award’ is presented by the Telugu Jati Trust annually to Telugu media persons. Famous cartoonist and writer ‘Sarasi’ (Saraswatula Rama Narasimham) will be awarded the prestigious award this year.Telugu Jati (Trust) founder president Dr Samala Ramesh Babu said that ‘Sarasi has created awareness among people through hundreds of cartoons drawn on various social issues. The Tapi Dharmarao Award committee has decided to honour Sarasi in recognition of his unparalleled service to Telugu language. Ramesh Babu said that since 2009, ten prominent Telugu journalists and writers have received the award. The award will be presented to him in a meeting to be held in Vijayawada in November. A book, Ammanuduni Atakekkistaara, with 200 selected cartoons of ‘Sarasi’ on language issues will be released on the occasion.