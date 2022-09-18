Farmers welcome filing of Special Leave Petition in SC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati farmers, who have been agitating against the move to set up three capitals, have welcomed the filing of Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court by the State government challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgement declaring Amaravati as the State capital.

Speaking to mediapersons at Nagaram in Bapatla district during Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli on Saturday, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi leader Siva Reddy said, “At least now some action is being taken on the capital issue. The State government has failed to implement the directions of the High Court. We hope at least it will respect and honour the Supreme Court verdict and implement the same.”

Another APS leader Tirupati Rao said it is good that the State government has approached the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict on Amaravati instead of continuing to delay the implementation of the High Court verdict on one pretext or other. “I hope the government will implement the SC order,” he said.

The APS leaders found fault with the indifferent attitude of the YSRC government to their peaceful padayatra, which is meant to garner people’s support for their demand that Amaravati should be the sole capital of the State. “They are trying to flare up regional passions and instigate people against us in different ways. We will not fall into their trap and continue our padayatra in a peaceful manner,” Tirupati Rao asserted.

VIJAYAWADA: Amaravati farmers, who have been agitating against the move to set up three capitals, have welcomed the filing of Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court by the State government challenging the Andhra Pradesh High Court judgement declaring Amaravati as the State capital. Speaking to mediapersons at Nagaram in Bapatla district during Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli on Saturday, Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi leader Siva Reddy said, “At least now some action is being taken on the capital issue. The State government has failed to implement the directions of the High Court. We hope at least it will respect and honour the Supreme Court verdict and implement the same.” Another APS leader Tirupati Rao said it is good that the State government has approached the Supreme Court against the High Court verdict on Amaravati instead of continuing to delay the implementation of the High Court verdict on one pretext or other. “I hope the government will implement the SC order,” he said. The APS leaders found fault with the indifferent attitude of the YSRC government to their peaceful padayatra, which is meant to garner people’s support for their demand that Amaravati should be the sole capital of the State. “They are trying to flare up regional passions and instigate people against us in different ways. We will not fall into their trap and continue our padayatra in a peaceful manner,” Tirupati Rao asserted.