Godavari floods recede

Meanwhile, CPM secretary Soyam Chinababu said that the party will take up a padayatra in four submerged mandals in ASR district.

A swollen Godavari river at Pushkar Ghat in Rajamahendravaram. (Photo| EPS)

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With flood receding in river Godavari, water level at Dowleswaram Barrage was at 10.5 foot on Saturday, according to flood conservator Kasi Visweswararao. He said water was discharged at 8 lakh cusecs into the sea. Since the river had been overflowing for the last 75 days, there is a possibility of weakening of flood banks, he said. Meanwhile, CPM secretary Soyam Chinababu said that the party will take up a padayatra in four submerged mandals in ASR district.

