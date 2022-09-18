Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt creates 82 MEO posts

According to the GO, the scale of pay to MEO-1 and MEO-2  will be from Rs 54,060 to Rs 1,40,540. 

Published: 18th September 2022 06:23 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has created 679 Mandal Education Officers-2 (MEO-2) posts and 13 MEO-1 posts, suppressing 1,145 craft teacher posts. Special chief secretary B Rajasekhar released GO no 154 on Friday late evening to that effect. The Commissioner of school education had submitted a proposal to create 679 MEO-2  posts in newly-formed mandals for monitoring of academic and non-academic activities and 13 MEO-1 posts in addition to the existing 666 sanctioned posts. 

According to the GO, the scale of pay to MEO-1 and MEO-2  will be from Rs 54,060 to Rs 1,40,540. The government has suppressed 486 craft teachers, art, 606 drawing, sewing, resource teacher posts and 53 music teacher posts. State President of AP SC ST Upadhyaya Sangam Samala Simhachalam welcomed the decision to sanction 692 new MEO posts, which remained unfilled for almost two decades.  

Saikam Siva Kumari Reddy, State president of AP Work Art and PET Instructors Unity Welfare Association, called the decision shocking. Jagan Mohan Reddy, during his Padayatra before the 2019 General elections, had promised to  regularise the craft teachers who are working in Samagra Sikha.  

