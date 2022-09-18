Kadapa: Driver decamps with Rs 56 lakh, cash found later

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A driver of a private cash logistics agency decamped with Rs 56 lakh at Lohaiyanagar on the city outskirts on Friday. Police launched a manhunt to nab the accused driver identified as Farooq.

According to information, the agency staff took a Rs 1 crore cash box to fill ATMs and left in a van along with the driver without security staff. After filling cash in four to five ATMs, the agency staff reached Lohaiyanagar and went inside an ATM kiosk.

Meanwhile, the accused, who had planned to steal the cash, had hired a rented vehicle and took the cash box containing Rs 56 lakh and fled the spot. Following the incident, the agency staff filed a complaint at Kadapa Taluk police station. A special police team recovered the box containing Rs 53.5 lakh from the roadside later.

