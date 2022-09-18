Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kadapa: Driver decamps with Rs 56 lakh, cash found later

Police launched a manhunt to nab the accused driver identified as Farooq.

Published: 18th September 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representation.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: A driver of a private cash logistics agency decamped with Rs 56 lakh at Lohaiyanagar on the city outskirts on Friday. Police launched a manhunt to nab the accused driver identified as Farooq.

According to information, the agency staff took a Rs 1 crore cash box to fill ATMs and left in a van along with the driver without security staff. After filling cash in four to five ATMs, the agency staff reached Lohaiyanagar and went inside an ATM kiosk.

Meanwhile, the accused, who had planned to steal the cash, had hired a rented vehicle and took the cash box containing Rs 56 lakh and fled the spot. Following the incident, the agency staff filed a complaint at Kadapa Taluk police station. A special police team recovered the box containing Rs 53.5 lakh from the roadside later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kadapa
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp