Liver transplantation at Guntur GGH soon

GUNTUR: Guntur Government General Hospital (GGH) is gearing up to perform liver transplantation surgeries soon.The hospital has a history of successful heart and kidney transplantations, and knee replacement surgeries.Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials concerned to take steps to start liver transplantation surgeries at the GGH.

Health department special secretary Dr Harikrishna, CMRF team doctor Dr Sandeep, liver transplant specialist Dr Rajanikanth along with a team of specialists visited the hospital and inspected the special wards and required equipment set up for liver transplantation and submitted a report to the State government.Hospital superintendent Dr Neelam Prabhavathi said liver transplantation surgeries will be performed free-of-cost.

