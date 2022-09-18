Panel meet on info chiefs on September 20

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government has nominated Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh instead of former minister Mekathoti Sucharitha as a member of the committee to recommend the names of candidates for appointment to the post of State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioner in the Andhra Pradesh Information Commission. Meanwhile, the meeting of the committee constituted as per Section 15(3) of the Right to Information Act, 2005 under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for recommending names for appointment of Information Commissioners (State Chief Information Commissioner and State Information Commissioner) in Andhra Pradesh Information Commission will be held on September 20.