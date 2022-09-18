SV Nitya Annaprasadam Trust self-reliant with Rs 1,502 crore to feed Tirumala pilgrims

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: For the past three-and-a-half decades, the Annaprasadam Wing of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is considered to be the most significant charity by the temple management.Funds in the TTD’s SV Nitya Annaprasadam Trust have crossed Rs 1,502 crore, making it self-reliant. Since 2018, the Annaprasadam Trust has been operating without grants from the Temple Trust.

The facility of providing food has been continuing since 1985, irrespective of the flow of devotees at the hill shrine. The TTD is now planning to use organic produce for the preparation of annaprasadam to offer nutritious food to the devotees.

The 18th century Telugu poetess, Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba, pioneered Annaprasadam at Tirumala. Free food was served to devotees who came to the Srivari temple that was nestled in thick forests at the time, the TTD said. She would distribute drinking water and food during Sri Narasimha Jayanti festival in the Vaishaka month at Tirumala for ten days.

As a tribute to the poetess, the TTD named the massive Rs 35-crore Annaprasada Bhavan after her - Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex (MTVAC). The then President of India, Pratibha Patil, inaugurated MVTAC on July 11, 2008.

The complex is equipped with ultra-modern cooking systems and dining halls to accommodate 4,000 devotees at a time. While Annaprasadam is served to around 65,000 pilgrims on normal days, nearly one lakh devotees are served food during festive days like Brahmotsavams, Radha Sapthami and Vaikuntha Ekadasi among others.

In 1933, when TTD took over the administration of the Srivari temple, it began catering to the devotees’ food needs. A canteen was established, where snacks were provided snacks at a fair price.Later in 1965, another canteen was set up at the Mandapam where Akhanda Harinama Sankeertans are held now. In those days, Idli was priced at 10 paise, vada at 15 paise, tea and coffee at 25 paise, masala dosa at 40 paise and meals at ₹1.

On March 31, 1971 the then chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh, K Brahmananda Reddy, launched the canteen at SV Rest House. As daily footfalls to Tirumala galloped, the TTD tried to provide free food to devotees. In 1985, the then chief minister of united AP, NT Rama Rao launched the limited free Annadanam scheme using a donation of Rs 10 lakh.

As per the scheme, tokens were issued to devotees after Srivari darshan. What began with 2,000 free meals shot to 14,000 and 20,000. Meals were served to 1,000 devotees at a time in two halls and by 2008 the daily number crossed 1 lakh, including in compartments and queues.On normal days, the MTVAC functions between 9 am and 11 pm, while during festivals like Garuda Seva and Vaikuntha Ekadasi, it is open from 8 am till 1 am the next day.

