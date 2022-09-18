Tiger kills two cows in Saluru

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The forest officials confirmed that it was the Royal Bengal Tiger, which has been on the prowl for the past four months in Vizianagaram district. 

By Express News Service

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The elusive tiger reportedly attacked a herd of cows and killed two on the outskirts of Marayyapadu village of Tadilova GP in Saluru mandal in the district on Saturday early hours. 

Two cows were found dead at a hill on the outskirts of Marayyapadu village on Saturday. Saluru Range Forest Officials reached the spot, inspected the carcasses and recorded the pug marks. They have started measures for disbursing  compensation to the cattle owners. 

