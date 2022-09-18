Vizag student gets Centre for Cultural Resources and Training scholarship

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: This Visakhapatnam Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 9 student is the only one from the State to receive the National Scholarship in Painting by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) for 2021-22.

The CCRT scholarship seeks to provide assistance to young artists for advanced training in the field of Classical music and dance, theatre, mime, visual art, folk and traditional and indigenous arts. Vasanthi Priyanka was one of the many, who competed for the national scholarship.

“She has her own style of painting. Unlike other children, she gathers all the inputs and paints something that represents her thoughts, which is a very unique quality,” said Sashibhushana Rao, Priyanka’s painting master.

He added that the freestyle painting on the theme of Diwali, won Priyanka the final of the competition at New Delhi. She will receive a scholarship of `12,600 per year from July 2022 till completion of her three-year graduation course. She can also take part in national painting workshops organised and sponsored by the CCRT.

“Art is something that is not considered as a mainstream profession these days. Competitions like this will boost interest among children,” Sasibushan added. “Lot of my students either learn painting as a hobby or as an extracurricular activity. But Priyanka is very determined and her efforts to win the scholarship proves her passion towards the art,” he said.

Speaking to TNIE, her mother, Lalitha, expressed that this scholarship will help her daughter continue her journey in painting. “Priyanka often expresses her feelings through painting. She is determined about pursuing her career in the art,” Lalitha said.

Vasanthi Priyanka stated that painting helps her express her feelings and emotions better, improve her concentration. Priyanka believes that hard work and spirituality lead to success.

