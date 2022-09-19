Achieve sector-wise energy efficiency goals to put AP on top: APERC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Keeping the energy security and climate change goals in mind, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has suggested that the Energy Department coordinate with all the government departments to achieve sector-wise energy efficiency targets and make Andhra Pradesh the best energy-efficient State in the country.

During a teleconference with the Energy Department officials, APERC Chairman CV Nagarjuna Reddy said the country and the entire world have laid emphasis on energy efficiency to fight against climate change and achieve energy security. The country has set a target of net zero emissions by 2070 and a reduction of one billion tonnes of CO2 by 2030.

The energy demand in Andhra Pradesh has been increasing year on year with the rise in agricultural and industrial activities. The demand for power is expected to reach 250 MU per day by March 2023.The APERC Chairman advised the Energy Department to coordinate with all the government departments through the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) in an integrated manner since it requires collective efforts to identify energy saving potential, set targets and achieve sector-wise energy efficiency goals in a phased manner.

“As Andhra Pradesh is a developing State, achieving energy security is the need of the hour. In view of increasing economic activity in the State, the energy efficiency will help the State meet the future energy demand goals and reduce carbon intensity,” he explained.

In response, Special Chief Secretary of Energy K Vijayanand informed the APERC Chairman that the State government has issued a GO to set up Energy Conservation Cells in all the departments to promote efficient use of energy at all levels and achieve energy security for which APSECM is coordinating.

Several departments, including Housing, Industries, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development, Water Resources, Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Education, etc and other corporations, have already constituted energy conservation cells.

The State had signed MoUs at the recent World Economic Forum to set up two mega green energy projects at an estimated cost of Rs 60,000 crore. They include a 10,000 MW solar power project and 3,700 MW hydro storage project. In addition to the two projects, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has recently laid the foundation stone for the world’s largest integrated renewable energy storage power project with a capacity to generate 5,230 MW in Kurnool district.

He mentioned the suggestion of APSECM to the BEE to provide incentives to energy efficiency and green building stakeholders, who are following the mandatory Energy Conservation Building Code.

