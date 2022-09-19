Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Three arrested for raping, killing woman in Palnadu

Accused promised to help ASHA worker find her lost phone and took her to their village

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Three persons were arrested for allegedly raping and killing a woman in Palnadu district. The accused were identified as Anji, China Anji and Paiswamy of Bellamkonda Chenchu Colony. Disclosing case details, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ravishankar Reddy said the 46-year-old victim, an ASHA worker, approached one Muthaiah seeking help to find her lost mobile phone.

The three accused, who were present at Muthaiah’s residents to collect wages, offered to help the woman.
The accused said they know one Venkanna who can help her track the mobile phone and took the woman to their village. When Venkanna was unable to trace the phone, they were returning back at 11 pm. However, the trio sexually assaulted the woman and killed her in an inebriated state. They buried her body on the village outskirts.

Meanwhile, the family members of the ASHA worker launched a search for her. When they learned that she was last seen with the three accused, the family members immediately informed the police. Nagarjuna Sagar police filed a complaint and launched an investigation. The police grew suspicious of the three accused and took them into custody. During interrogation, the trio confessed to the crime. The police recovered the body and shifted it to Macherla Government Hospital for postmortem.

Local MLA Pinneli Ramakrishna Reddy visited the family members of the deceased and assured them that stern action will be taken against the accused. He also said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the incident and instructed the SP to complete the investigation at the earliest. A Rs 10 lakh cheque was handed over to the family member of the woman.

