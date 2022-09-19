Classes under tents for last 30 days as drain water floods MPP school in Andhra Pradesh

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Even as the State government has been spending crores of rupees for developing the infrastructure of government schools under the Nadu-Nedu programme, teachers of the Mandal Parishad Primary (MPP) school in Makivalasa village in the district have been forced to conduct classes under a makeshift tent for over the past 30 days as drainage water has inundated the classrooms. The school has two teachers and 45 students.

After a villager closed drainage while constructing his house, water that was being diverted from a nearby agriculture field during the rainy season inundated the classrooms, forcing teachers to conduct classes under the makeshift tent. It has been learnt that though the locals and the management of the school have reported the issue to the officials concerned, no action has been taken so far. Ravada Srinivasa Rao, husband of MPTC (Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency) member Panchireddy Gnaneswari, and a few other villagers have been sponsoring the tents and chairs for the students.

“One Ravada Bareedu of our village recently constructed his house and closed the old drainage. Since then, water from an agriculture field has been seeping into the school premises. All students studying at the MPP School come from poor families and cannot afford to go to private schools. Therefore, we have arranged a temporary tent for them with our own money,” Srinivasa Rao said. Stating that they have reported the issue to mandal level officers and local leaders, Rao said they have not received any response.

“We have spent Rs 10,000 so far and cannot conduct classes under the tents for a long period as they are rented. Parents are sceptical to send their children to the school as drainage water has been soaking the walls, raising concerns over classrooms becoming a breeding ground for diseases like dengue, malaria and other viral fevers,” he explained.

Meanwhile, the problem of the school is not just limited to inundated classrooms. Following the recent heavy rains in the district, the kitchen at the school is flooded and raw material provided by the government for midday meals was spoiled. Headmistress of the school Sarojini said, “We have been facing difficulties in conducting classes in the school as the drainage water has flooded the classrooms, soaked all furniture and damaged food materials. I appeal to the officials to resolve the drainage issue as soon as possible.”

