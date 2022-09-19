Home States Andhra Pradesh

Low pressure in Bay of Bengal, heavy rains likely in north coastal districts of Andhra

The IMD forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places in north coastal districts of the State on Monday.

Thunderstorms with lightning might occur in isolated places in Andhra. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Under the impact of a cyclonic circulation over east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal at 5.8 km above mean sea level, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over West central and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts around September 20. The IMD forecast heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied with lightning likely at isolated places in north coastal districts of the State on Monday. No adverse weather warning was issued to the rest of the State.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at several places in north coastal districts and at a few places in south coastal districts and at one or two places in Rayalaseema districts. Meanwhile, Southwest Monsoon has been weak over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. Light to moderate rains occurred at one or two places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema region in the 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Sunday.

