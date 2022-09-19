Not involved in Delhi liquor business, says Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The ruling YSR Congress MP from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Monday said he had no connection with the liquor scandal in New Delhi as he was not involved in the business there.

"Neither me nor my son is involved in Delhi liquor business. Some of our relatives bearing our surname are into the business, but we have nothing to do with it," the MP told reporters in Ongole.

The relatives were, however, not into wholesale liquor trade, he clarified.

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate raids on his residences in New Delhi, Chennai, and other places, the MP said they were carried out as part of the raids on all Delhi liquor businessmen.

"But, nothing incriminating has been found in our houses. In fact, we are not involved in the liquor business there, as we are confined only to the South," Srinivasulu Reddy said.

Since he was a popular Reddy in liquor business, everybody probably thought he was involved in the Delhi liquor scam as well.

"My father started liquor business way back in 1952. I joined it 50 years ago but since entering politics, I completely got myself detached from it. My son now looks after it," the MP said.

He said his relatives' business was limited to only two zones out of 32 in Delhi and even those permits were secured through online bidding in a proper process.

Srinivasulu Reddy lamented that 'character assassination' has happened and damage has been done (to him).

He, however, said he would not blame the Central agencies for it as 'they did their job based on some allegations'.

The MP pointed out that the liquor traders in Delhi suffered losses running into thousands of crores of rupees because of change in the government's policy.

"They have no relief," he said.

Srinivasulu Reddy said the allegations would not have any impact on his political fortunes.

"The Magunta family will continue to be in politics and serve the people. In 2024, my son Raghava Reddy will contest the Ongole Lok Sabha seat and win," he added.

