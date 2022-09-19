Home States Andhra Pradesh

Not involved in Delhi liquor business, says Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate raids on his residences in New Delhi, Chennai, and other places, the MP said they were carried out as part of the raids on all Delhi liquor businessmen.

Published: 19th September 2022 08:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. (Photo | Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy Twitter)

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy. (Photo | Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy Twitter)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The ruling YSR Congress MP from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy on Monday said he had no connection with the liquor scandal in New Delhi as he was not involved in the business there.

"Neither me nor my son is involved in Delhi liquor business. Some of our relatives bearing our surname are into the business, but we have nothing to do with it," the MP told reporters in Ongole.

The relatives were, however, not into wholesale liquor trade, he clarified.

Reacting to the Enforcement Directorate raids on his residences in New Delhi, Chennai, and other places, the MP said they were carried out as part of the raids on all Delhi liquor businessmen.

"But, nothing incriminating has been found in our houses. In fact, we are not involved in the liquor business there, as we are confined only to the South," Srinivasulu Reddy said.

Since he was a popular Reddy in liquor business, everybody probably thought he was involved in the Delhi liquor scam as well.

"My father started liquor business way back in 1952. I joined it 50 years ago but since entering politics, I completely got myself detached from it. My son now looks after it," the MP said.

He said his relatives' business was limited to only two zones out of 32 in Delhi and even those permits were secured through online bidding in a proper process.

Srinivasulu Reddy lamented that 'character assassination' has happened and damage has been done (to him).

He, however, said he would not blame the Central agencies for it as 'they did their job based on some allegations'.

The MP pointed out that the liquor traders in Delhi suffered losses running into thousands of crores of rupees because of change in the government's policy.

"They have no relief," he said.

Srinivasulu Reddy said the allegations would not have any impact on his political fortunes.

"The Magunta family will continue to be in politics and serve the people. In 2024, my son Raghava Reddy will contest the Ongole Lok Sabha seat and win," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YSR Congress Delhi liquor policy Scam Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp