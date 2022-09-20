Andhra Pradesh farmer injured in elephant attack

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : A farmer sustained injuries after a herd of wild elephants attacked him in his field at Ganesh Puram in Kuppam mandal of Chittoor district late on Sunday. He is undergoing treatment at PES hospital in Kuppam and his condition is said to be stable. The victim Rama Lingam (50), who was guarding his fields near his residence when he was attacked by a herd of elephants.

