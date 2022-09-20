Andhra Pradesh jawan killed in Rajasthan road accident
Varma joined the Indian Army in 2012. He came to his native village two months ago and got married just 40-days ago. He rejoined his duty in August.
Published: 20th September 2022 03:41 AM | Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:41 AM | A+A A-
VIZIANAGARAM: A 30-year-old Army jawan, hailing from Vizianagaram district, was killed in a road accident in Rajasthan while he was on duty. The jawan was identified as Ganivada Varma of Tandrangi village in Jami Mandal. He was killed after a truck in which he was travelling fell into a valley.
Varma joined the Indian Army in 2012. He came to his native village two months ago and got married just 40-days ago. He rejoined his duty in August.