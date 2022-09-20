Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh jawan killed in Rajasthan road accident

Varma joined the Indian Army in 2012. He came to his native village two months ago and got married just 40-days ago. He rejoined his duty in August.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: A 30-year-old Army jawan, hailing from Vizianagaram district, was killed in a road accident in Rajasthan while he was on duty. The jawan was identified as Ganivada Varma of Tandrangi village in Jami Mandal. He was killed after a truck in which he was travelling fell into a valley.

