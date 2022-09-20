Home States Andhra Pradesh

APSRTC to run 1,081 Dasara special buses from NTR district

No additional fare will be collected from passengers in the special buses.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) will operate 1,081 special buses from NTR district to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry to clear extra rush of the passengers during the Dasara festival from September 29 - October 10.

No additional fare will be collected from passengers in the special buses. NTR District Public Transport Officer MY Danam said that of 1,081 special buses, 341 buses will be operated to Hyderabad, 283 to Rajahmundry, 142 to Visakhapatnam, 71 buses to Chennai, 11 to Bengaluru and 233 to other cities such as Kakinada, Amalapuram, Tirupati, Bhadrachalam and Rayalaseema districts from various parts of the district For advance booking of tickets, passengers can visit https://www.apsrtconline.in.

